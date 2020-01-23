Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 189,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,959 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.06% of Republic Services worth $16,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 104.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,570,000 after purchasing an additional 73,568 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 2.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 868,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,270,000 after purchasing an additional 19,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $94.33 on Thursday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.03 and a 1 year high of $94.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.22. The firm has a market cap of $29.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Republic Services’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.27.

In other Republic Services news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total transaction of $183,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $751,311.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Welborn John 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

