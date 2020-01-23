Request (REQ) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.33 Million

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One Request token can now be bought for $0.0122 or 0.00000146 BTC on popular exchanges including Bitbns, Coineal, CoinPlace and IDEX. Request has a total market cap of $9.57 million and $1.33 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Request has traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00036675 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $453.52 or 0.05433692 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00026494 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00032568 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002697 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.71 or 0.00128272 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00011754 BTC.

About Request

Request is a token. Its launch date was August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,979,032 tokens and its circulating supply is 784,744,125 tokens. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network. The official website for Request is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork.

Buying and Selling Request

Request can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin, IDEX, COSS, GOPAX, Radar Relay, Coineal, Kyber Network, WazirX, Bancor Network, CoinExchange, Ethfinex, Binance, Bitbns, DDEX, Gate.io, Koinex, Huobi Global, Mercatox and CoinPlace. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

