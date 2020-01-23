Research Analysts’ Downgrades for January, 23rd (ABTX, ADUS, AIMC, AMBA, AOBC, AVAV, AXSM, BANF, BIOS, BMRC)

Research Analysts’ downgrades for Thursday, January 23rd:

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

BioScrip (NASDAQ:BIOS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NASDAQ:CQP) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

German American Bancorp. (NASDAQ:GABC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores primarily in the United States. The company offers products which include grocery, dairy and deli, produce, refrigerated and frozen, floral, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care as well as fresh meat and seafood and natural, organic, specialty and healthy products. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. is based in Emeryville, California. “

Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Great Portland Estates PLC provides property investment and development services. It operating business models includes Asset management, Investment management, Development management and Financial management. Asset management produces tailor made solutions to drive rental growth and minimize voids. Investment management buys and sells at the right point of portfolio returns. Development management upgrades their portfolio with targeted capital expenditure improves its tenant appeal, enhancing rental values and capital returns. Financial management provides security in its cyclical markets and firepower to buy when opportunities arise. Great Portland Estates PLC is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Hammerson plc is a real estate investment trust. The company’s portfolio includes commercial buildings, offices and shopping centers. It operates primarily in United Kingdom, Germany and France. Hammerson plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

HENNES & MAURIT/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB offers fashion products with a broad and varied selection for women, men, teens and children through retail outlets mainly in Europe. The Company also sells its products via catalogues and the Internet. The women’s collection includes basics to tailored classics, sportswear, maternity clothes, accessories and shoes. The men’s collections include tailored pieces, modern basics, leisurewear accessories, underwear and shoes. The jeans & denim includes traditional five-pocket jeans, trendy fashion jeans and denim models in organic cotton. H&M’s cosmetics department provides a wide range of makeup, skin care and body care products. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB is a subsidiary of Ramsbury Invest AB and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Hallador Energy Company, formerly known as Hallador Petroleum Company is engaged in the production of steam coal. The Company’s primary operating property is the Carlisle underground coal mine located in western Indiana. Hallador Energy Company is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Hotel Chocolat Group (LON:HOTC) was downgraded by analysts at Liberum Capital to a hold rating.

HV Bancorp (NASDAQ:HVBC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “IAMGOLD Corp is an international gold exploration and mining company based in Canada. It holds a 38% stake in the Sadiola Gold Mine and a 40% stake in the Yatela Gold Mine. Both are located in Mali, West Africa. Measured and indicated resources at Sadiola and Yatela are 5.5 million ounces of gold (including reserves of 5.2 million ounces). Inferred resources are 5.9 million ounces. IAMGOLD is actively exploring highly prospective ground in Africa and South America. “

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Independent Bank Corporation is a bank holding company. Its subsidiary banks principally serve rural and suburban communities located across Michigan’s Lower Peninsula. The Banks emphasize service and convenience as a principal means of competing in the delivery of financial services. “

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Independence Contract Drilling Inc. provides land drilling services for oil and natural gas producers primarily in the United States. The Company provides the US E&P industry a fleet of ShaleDriller (TM) rigs for drilling and development of shale and tight oil basins in North America. Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas. “

Israel Chemicals (NYSE:ICL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Israel Chemicals Ltd. is a manufacturer of specialty fertilizers and specialty phosphates, flame retardants and water treatment solutions. It operates primarily in three markets: agriculture, food and engineered materials. The Company’s products include bromine specialty chemicals, potash, phosphate fertilizers, and specialty performance and industrial products. It markets its products primarily in Israel, Europe, and the Americas. Israel Chemicals Ltd. is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel. “

Independence (NYSE:IHC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

IMPALA PLATINUM/S (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Impala Platinum Holdings Limited is in the business of mining, refining and the marketing of platinum group metals, especially platinum, as well as nickel, copper and cobalt. Implats is also involved in the secondary sourcing of material through Impala Refining Services which enables it to capitalise on the group’s competitive advantages in processing and refining. The group’s operations on the Bushveld Complex in South Africa (Impala Platinum, Marula Platinum, the Leeuwkop project and Two Rivers) and the Great Dyke in Zimbabwe (Zimplats and Mimosa) give it a significant base of attributable reserve and resource ounces of platinum. Implats also has investments in Aquarius Platinum Limited and its subsidiary Aquarius Platinum (South Africa) Limited which have PGM operations in southern Africa. There are also offshore exploration projects in Botswana, Mozambique, Madagascar and Canada. “

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. is a solar product manufacturer with operations based in Jiangxi Province and Zhejiang Province in China. JinkoSolar has built a vertically integrated solar product value chain from recovered silicon materials to solar modules. JinkoSolar’s principal products are silicon wafers, solar cells and solar modules which are all along the photovoltaic value chain, with a global network spanning across Europe, North America and Asia. “

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

KION GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “KION Group AG is a manufacturer of industrial trucks, producer of forklifts as well as warehouse automation. The company designs, builds and supports logistics solutions. KION Group AG is based in Wiesbaden, Germany. “

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Petroleum Geo-Services ASA (OTCMKTS:PGSVY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Taronis Technologies (NASDAQ:TRNX) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

XCel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

