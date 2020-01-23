Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for InPlay Oil Corp’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:IPO)

InPlay Oil Corp (TSE:IPO) – Research analysts at Beacon Securities cut their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for InPlay Oil in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 21st. Beacon Securities analyst K. Wilson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.03.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on InPlay Oil from C$1.50 to C$1.40 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of InPlay Oil from C$1.25 to C$1.20 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

InPlay Oil stock opened at C$0.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.63 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.62. InPlay Oil has a 12-month low of C$0.49 and a 12-month high of C$1.34. The stock has a market cap of $42.32 million and a P/E ratio of -2.63.

InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$17.40 million for the quarter.

About InPlay Oil

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily holds interests in the Caradium Formation in the Pembina and Willesden Green pools located in West Central Alberta.

