Research Analysts Set Expectations for CNX Resources Corp’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:CNX)

CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks upped their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of CNX Resources in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 21st. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Fitzpatrick now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.56.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. CNX Resources had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 15.83%. The company had revenue of $530.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on CNX Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $7.11 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised CNX Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. CNX Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.53.

NYSE:CNX opened at $6.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. CNX Resources has a 1-year low of $6.14 and a 1-year high of $13.63.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in CNX Resources by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 222,751 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in CNX Resources by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,999 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in CNX Resources by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 634,161 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in CNX Resources by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,820 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in CNX Resources by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,195 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter.

About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

