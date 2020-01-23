Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for January, 23rd (APH, COF, CTVA, ENLC, ETN, EYE, FITB, HAL, INVH, KO)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, January 23rd:

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Evercore ISI. The firm currently has a $120.00 target price on the stock.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a $125.00 price target on the stock.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) was upgraded by analysts at Bernstein Bank to an outperform rating. Bernstein Bank currently has $39.00 target price on the stock.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a $100.00 price target on the stock.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Guggenheim.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) had its sell rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They currently have a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $60.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola has outpaced the industry in the past year, owing to growth strategies. Its focus on consumer-centric innovation, solid core brand performance and improved execution in the marketplace is aiding performance. The company recently announced plans to fortify its Powerade sports drink brand with two flavors, to meet changing consumer preferences toward natural and organic products. Further, it boasts a robust trend of quarterly performances. The company’s revenues are benefiting from strength across all segments as well as growth in volume and price/mix. Innovation and investment in core categories and brands have been the key focus area, which led to the expansion of retail value share. However, it expects adverse currency rates to significantly mar results in 2019 and beyond.”

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They currently have a $14.50 price target on the stock.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $332.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ServiceNow is benefiting from growing adoption of wide range of application-based products by public and big private companies. Robust pipeline and improvement in bookings hold promise. As businesses, government agencies, among others, “cloudify” their infrastructure, ServiceNow platform is well poised to gain adoption. Additionally, the company continues to witness traction from Fortune 500 companies. Further, the company’s expanding global presence, strong partnerships and strategic buyouts are expected to aid financial performance. Notably, shares of the company have outperformed the industry in the past year. However, increasing expenses on product development and expanding international presence is likely to limit margin expansion in the near term.”

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Evercore ISI. They currently have a $113.00 target price on the stock.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) was upgraded by analysts at Cfra from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Evercore ISI. Evercore ISI currently has a $96.00 price target on the stock.

Prosiebensat 1 Media (ETR:PSM) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

Paramount Gold Nevada (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Paramount Gold and Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, silver, and precious metal properties primarily in Mexico. The Company’s primary objective is to explore and develop the San Miguel project. The project is located in Chihuahua, Mexico within the Sierra Madre Occidental gold/silver belt. The company will also continue to explore additional opportunities through joint ventures and acquisitions. The Company’s exploratory activities are concentrated within the San Miguel Groupings. “

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “QuinStreet Inc, is a provider of online direct marketing and media services. The Company offers online messaging, email broadcasting, search engine marketing, and brand management services. It caters to education, financial services, healthcare, advertising, and tourism sectors. QuinStreet, Inc. also operates web portal which offers comprehensive consumer information service and companion insurance brokerage service to self-directed insurance shoppers. The Company vigilantly manages brand and regulatory compliance using proprietary technologies and staff. It does not support or use spyware, spam, or promotions that cheat customers. QuinStreet Inc. is headquartered in Foster City, California. “

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Qurate Retail, Inc. operates and owns interests in digital commerce businesses. The company’s business and asset consist of its subsidiaries QVC Inc., HSN Inc., and zulily, llc as well as its interests in ILG and FTD, among other things. Qurate Retail Inc., formerly known as Liberty Interactive Corporation, is based in Colorado, United States. “

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “UNIQURE B.V. is involved in developing gene therapy for patients of genetic or acquired diseases. It offers Glybera for the treatment of lipoprotein lipase deficiency, an orphan metabolic disease. The company’s product pipeline includes which are in clinical trials are additional adeno-associated virus consist of AMT-060, AMT-021, AMT-110 and AAV2/glial. UNIQURE B.V. is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. “

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers conduct unreserved public auctions every year at locations throughout North and Central America, Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa and the Middle East. The company is known for their innovative auction methods, attention to detail and their total commitment to the unreserved auction. The confidence this gives their customers has enabled Ritchie Bros. to become one of the largest industrial auctioneer in the world. “

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Ring Energy, Inc. is engaged in the exploration and development of oil and gas. The company operates primarily in Texas and Kansas. Ring Energy, Inc. is based in TULSA, United States. “

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Repsol SA explores for, develops and produces crude oil products and natural gas, transports petroleum products and liquified petroleum gas and refines petroleum. In addition, the Company produces a variety of petrochemicals and markets petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, LPG and natural gas. “

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is based in Los Angeles, California. “

Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Ricoh Company, Ltd. manufactures and markets office automation equipment. The Company’s business segments are Imaging and Solutions, Industrial Products and Other. Ricoh’s products include copiers, facsimiles, image scanners, printers (MFPs, laser printers and GELJET printers), digital and advanced electronic devices, such as semiconductor devices. The company also provides digital cameras, industrial, medical, and office equipment leasing services, support loans to small businesses and independent medical doctors, and logistics services in the delivery, distribution, and storage of products, such as electronic products, office equipment, and electronic and machinery parts. Ricoh Company, Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $18.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Repay Holdings Corporation provides payment processing solutions. The company’s proprietary, integrated payment technology platform reduces complexity of electronic payments for merchants. Repay Holdings Corporation, formerly known as Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd, is based in Atlanta, Georgia. “

