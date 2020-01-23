Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Descartes Systems Group (DSGX)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ: DSGX) recently:

1/16/2020 – Descartes Systems Group was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

1/10/2020 – Descartes Systems Group was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock.

1/10/2020 – Descartes Systems Group had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $49.00 to $53.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/7/2020 – Descartes Systems Group was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/27/2019 – Descartes Systems Group was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/21/2019 – Descartes Systems Group was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/13/2019 – Descartes Systems Group was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/5/2019 – Descartes Systems Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $47.00 to $46.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/5/2019 – Descartes Systems Group had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

12/5/2019 – Descartes Systems Group had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $46.00 to $49.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/5/2019 – Descartes Systems Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $44.00.

12/3/2019 – Descartes Systems Group was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/2/2019 – Descartes Systems Group had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $45.00 to $50.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/25/2019 – Descartes Systems Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

Shares of NASDAQ DSGX traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.25. 4,031 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,687. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.63 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Descartes Systems Group Inc has a twelve month low of $29.23 and a twelve month high of $46.86.

Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $83.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.62 million. Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Descartes Systems Group during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. KAMES CAPITAL plc purchased a new stake in shares of Descartes Systems Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,194,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Descartes Systems Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Paragon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Descartes Systems Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications. The company's Logistics Application Suite offers solutions, such as route planning and execution, mobile applications, and telematics and compliance; transportation management solutions comprising carrier compliance and rate management, freight audit and settlement, dock scheduling and yard management, pool distribution, transportation planning and execution, and logistics flow control, as well as visibility, tracking, and performance management; and global logistics network services, such as document management, community, and connectivity services.

