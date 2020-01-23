Reserve Rights Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $896,369.00 (RSR)

Reserve Rights (CURRENCY:RSR) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 23rd. Reserve Rights has a market cap of $8.30 million and $896,369.00 worth of Reserve Rights was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Reserve Rights token can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy, Huobi Global and Hotbit. During the last week, Reserve Rights has traded 13.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $260.48 or 0.03095039 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011879 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00203333 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000693 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00029277 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00125920 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Reserve Rights

Reserve Rights’ total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,205,530,273 tokens. Reserve Rights’ official website is reserve.org. Reserve Rights’ official Twitter account is @reserveprotocol.

Reserve Rights Token Trading

Reserve Rights can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Huobi Global and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reserve Rights directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Reserve Rights should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Reserve Rights using one of the exchanges listed above.

