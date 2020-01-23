ResMed (RMD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $681.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.87 million. ResMed had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts expect ResMed to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of RMD opened at $164.38 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a PE ratio of 56.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.42. ResMed has a 52-week low of $90.64 and a 52-week high of $165.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RMD. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Friday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.50.

In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.43, for a total transaction of $396,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,797,213.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 6,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.94, for a total transaction of $957,344.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,653 shares of company stock valued at $9,035,942 over the last 90 days. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

