Resolute Forest Products (RFP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $705.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.00 million. Resolute Forest Products had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 0.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share.

Shares of RFP opened at $4.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $522.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.38. Resolute Forest Products has a twelve month low of $3.37 and a twelve month high of $9.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.69.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RFP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Resolute Forest Products from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Resolute Forest Products from $4.00 to $4.75 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Finally, CIBC set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Resolute Forest Products and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Resolute Forest Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.69.

Resolute Forest Products Company Profile

Resolute Forest Products Inc operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, and Specialty Papers. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached Kraft used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

