Resolute Forest Products (RFP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Resolute Forest Products (TSE:RFP) (NYSE:RFP) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th.

Resolute Forest Products (TSE:RFP) (NYSE:RFP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported C($0.49) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$936.02 million for the quarter.

Shares of TSE RFP opened at C$5.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $501.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71. Resolute Forest Products has a 52 week low of C$4.51 and a 52 week high of C$12.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.42 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.57.

About Resolute Forest Products

Resolute Forest Products Inc operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, and Specialty Papers. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached Kraft used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

