Restart Energy MWAT (MWAT) Trading Down 10.9% Over Last 7 Days

Restart Energy MWAT (CURRENCY:MWAT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 23rd. In the last week, Restart Energy MWAT has traded 10.9% lower against the dollar. Restart Energy MWAT has a market cap of $3.41 million and $10,372.00 worth of Restart Energy MWAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Restart Energy MWAT token can currently be purchased for $0.0075 or 0.00000090 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, IDEX, Coinsuper and CoinZest.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Restart Energy MWAT alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00037393 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $452.71 or 0.05397272 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00026286 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00033153 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00127763 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00011734 BTC.

Restart Energy MWAT Token Profile

Restart Energy MWAT (CRYPTO:MWAT) is a token. It launched on December 16th, 2017. Restart Energy MWAT’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 452,750,000 tokens. Restart Energy MWAT’s official Twitter account is @RestartEnergyio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Restart Energy MWAT is /r/RestartEnergy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Restart Energy MWAT is restartenergy.io.

Restart Energy MWAT Token Trading

Restart Energy MWAT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinZest, Kucoin, Coinsuper, IDEX and Sistemkoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Restart Energy MWAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Restart Energy MWAT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Restart Energy MWAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Restart Energy MWAT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Restart Energy MWAT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.