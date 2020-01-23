Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.71.

RTRX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Retrophin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine raised Retrophin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Retrophin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th.

In related news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total transaction of $52,275.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,725. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steve Aselage sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total value of $69,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 250,966 shares in the company, valued at $3,490,937.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,500 shares of company stock worth $132,280. 4.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RTRX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Retrophin during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Retrophin by 641.4% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,011 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in Retrophin in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Retrophin in the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Retrophin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,000.

Retrophin stock opened at $16.13 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 5.00. Retrophin has a one year low of $10.87 and a one year high of $24.69. The stock has a market cap of $687.63 million, a PE ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 0.86.

Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.55. Retrophin had a negative return on equity of 43.88% and a negative net margin of 71.70%. The company had revenue of $44.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.31 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.68) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Retrophin will post -3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Retrophin, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, acquisition, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of cystinuria.

