Revain Reaches Market Capitalization of $17.37 Million (R)

Revain (CURRENCY:R) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 23rd. Revain has a total market cap of $17.37 million and $1.20 million worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Revain has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Revain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0359 or 0.00000425 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Cryptopia, Kuna and BitFlip.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $261.38 or 0.03096978 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011848 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00203363 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000701 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00029301 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.63 or 0.00125945 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Revain Token Profile

Revain was first traded on August 4th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 484,450,000 tokens. The official website for Revain is revain.org. Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Revain’s official message board is medium.com/revain.

Revain Token Trading

Revain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, BitFlip, C-CEX, BTC-Alpha, HitBTC, Mercatox, OKEx, Kucoin, Kuna, YoBit and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Revain using one of the exchanges listed above.

