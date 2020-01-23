Reviewing Rego Payment Architectures (OTCMKTS:RPMT) & Paylocity (OTCMKTS:PCTY)

Rego Payment Architectures (OTCMKTS:RPMT) and Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Get Rego Payment Architectures alerts:

Rego Payment Architectures has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paylocity has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.0% of Paylocity shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.6% of Rego Payment Architectures shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 37.8% of Paylocity shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rego Payment Architectures and Paylocity’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rego Payment Architectures $50,000.00 416.84 -$5.95 million N/A N/A Paylocity $467.63 million 16.12 $53.82 million $1.08 130.44

Paylocity has higher revenue and earnings than Rego Payment Architectures.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Rego Payment Architectures and Paylocity, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rego Payment Architectures 0 0 0 0 N/A Paylocity 0 6 7 0 2.54

Paylocity has a consensus price target of $114.64, suggesting a potential downside of 18.63%. Given Paylocity’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Paylocity is more favorable than Rego Payment Architectures.

Profitability

This table compares Rego Payment Architectures and Paylocity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rego Payment Architectures N/A N/A -819.34% Paylocity 11.78% 19.03% 3.10%

Summary

Paylocity beats Rego Payment Architectures on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rego Payment Architectures

Rego Payment Architectures, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company that delivers an online and mobile payment platform solution for families in the United States and Europe. Its system allows parents and their children to manage, allocate funds, and track their expenditures, savings, and charitable giving on a mobile device, as well as online through its Web portal. The company's payment platform also automatically monitors regulatory compliance in real-time for various transactions, as well as protects vendors from unintended regulatory infractions. It offers its products under the Oink brand name. The company was formerly known as Virtual Piggy, Inc. and changed its name to Rego Payment Architectures, Inc. in February 2017. Rego Payment Architectures, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cerritos, California.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process. It also provides Paylocity Web Benefits and Paylocity Enterprise Benefits, which are benefit management solutions that integrate with insurance carrier systems to provide automated administrative processes and allow users to choose benefit elections and make life event changes online, summarize benefit elections, and perform other benefit-related tasks, as well as enable premium reconciliation, management of voluntary benefits, and reporting. In addition, the company offers third-party administrative services for clients designed to modernize the administration of flexible spending accounts, health savings accounts, transportation management accounts, premium only plans, and health reimbursement arrangements for their employees. Further, it provides implementation and training, client, and tax and regulatory services. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Rego Payment Architectures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rego Payment Architectures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.