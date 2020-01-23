Reynolds Consumer Products (REYN) Plans to Raise $1.3 Billion in January 31st IPO

Reynolds Consumer Products (REYN) is planning to raise $1.3 billion in an initial public offering on Friday, January 31st, IPO Scoop reports. The company will be issuing 47,200,000 shares at a price of $25.00-$28.00 per share.

In the last twelve months, Reynolds Consumer Products generated $3.1 billion in revenue and $219 million in net income. The company has a market-cap of $5.4 billion.

Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs and J.P. Morgan acted as the underwriters for the IPO and Barclays, Citigroup, Evercore ISI, RBC Capital Markets, HSBC, Stifel, SunTrust Robinson Humphrey and Academy Securities were co-managers.

Reynolds Consumer Products provided the following description of their company for its IPO: ” We are a market-leading consumer products company with a presence in 95% of households across the United States. We produce and sell products across three broad categories: cooking products, waste & storage products and tableware. We sell our products under iconic brands such as Reynolds and Hefty, and also under store brands that are strategically important to our customers. “.

Reynolds Consumer Products was founded in 2011 and has 5000 employees. The company is located at 1900 W. Field Court, Lake Forest, IL 60045, US and can be reached via phone at (800) 879-5067 or on the web at http://www.reynoldsconsumerproducts.com.

