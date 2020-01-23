Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) Lifted to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ricoh from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.

RICOY opened at $11.58 on Thursday. Ricoh has a fifty-two week low of $8.37 and a fifty-two week high of $11.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.85 and a 200-day moving average of $9.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.50.

Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Ricoh had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 2.11%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ricoh will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ricoh Company Profile

Ricoh Company, Ltd. provides various office and commercial printing solutions and related solutions worldwide. The company offers various office printing products, including multifunction printers, copying machines, wide machines, fax products, scanners, etc.; and commercial printing products comprising cut sheet production printers and continuous paper production printers; industrial printing products, which include inkjet heads, imaging systems, industrial printers, etc.; and related equipment, consumables, services, and software.

