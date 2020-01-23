RIGHTMOVE PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Raised to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

RIGHTMOVE PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on RIGHTMOVE PLC/ADR in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised RIGHTMOVE PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

RTMVY opened at $17.78 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.67. RIGHTMOVE PLC/ADR has a 12-month low of $12.04 and a 12-month high of $17.90.

RIGHTMOVE PLC/ADR Company Profile

Rightmove plc operates property portal in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment offers resale and lettings property advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

