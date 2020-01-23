Ripio Credit Network Price Reaches $0.0478 on Exchanges (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. Over the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 4.1% against the dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a total market capitalization of $24.33 million and approximately $1.52 million worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0478 or 0.00000567 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance, Huobi, Bittrex and Upbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00011574 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002485 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000887 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Woodcoin (LOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00001399 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

Ripio Credit Network uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 17th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 509,235,327 tokens. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is ripiocredit.network. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C2CX, Kyber Network, Bittrex, Huobi, DragonEX, Upbit, Gate.io, OKEx, Bancor Network, Binance and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

