Rise Price Reaches $0.0015 (RISE)

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 23rd. Rise has a total market capitalization of $215,696.00 and approximately $177.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Rise has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Rise coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, RightBTC and OpenLedger DEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00042319 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000722 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00001092 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Blockpool (BPL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Rise Profile

Rise (CRYPTO:RISE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 142,563,485 coins. The official message board for Rise is medium.com/rise-vision. The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rise is rise.vision.

Rise Coin Trading

Rise can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: RightBTC, YoBit and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rise should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rise using one of the exchanges listed above.

