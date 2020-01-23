Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) Given a CHF 354 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) has been assigned a CHF 354 target price by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 370 price objective on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 346 price objective on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America set a CHF 360 price objective on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 375 price objective on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group set a CHF 350 price objective on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of CHF 328.92.

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine has a 52 week low of CHF 214.30 and a 52 week high of CHF 273.

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine Company Profile

