Rocket Pool (RPL) Trading 9.9% Higher Over Last Week

Rocket Pool (CURRENCY:RPL) traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. Rocket Pool has a market cap of $4.95 million and $420.00 worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rocket Pool token can now be purchased for approximately $0.48 or 0.00005770 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Rocket Pool has traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $255.39 or 0.03052649 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011950 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00201138 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000682 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00029328 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.49 or 0.00125379 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Rocket Pool

Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,245,642 tokens. The official website for Rocket Pool is www.rocketpool.net. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rocket Pool’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool. Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool.

Rocket Pool Token Trading

Rocket Pool can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Pool should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rocket Pool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

