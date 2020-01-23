Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Position Lessened by Weatherly Asset Management L. P.

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. reduced its holdings in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 556 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $3,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter worth $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 112.9% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 260,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 34,920 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $199.01. The company had a trading volume of 56,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,033. Rockwell Automation has a fifty-two week low of $143.91 and a fifty-two week high of $207.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84. The company has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.69.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.09. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 99.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Rebecca W. House sold 895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.70, for a total value of $181,416.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total value of $27,486.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,311.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,470 shares of company stock valued at $8,452,986 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

ROK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Rockwell Automation from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a price objective on the stock. Gabelli lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.92.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

