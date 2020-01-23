Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 47.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,695 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.07% of Rockwell Automation worth $16,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,243,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $534,490,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1,664.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,422,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $233,024,000 after buying an additional 1,341,730 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 563,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,910,000 after buying an additional 90,041 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 511,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,816,000 after buying an additional 102,724 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3,104.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 349,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,541,000 after buying an additional 338,263 shares during the period. 73.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $199.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $202.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.32, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.44. Rockwell Automation has a 52-week low of $143.91 and a 52-week high of $207.94.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 99.27%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. Research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ROK shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $185.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, September 30th. HSBC lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $208.00 price target (up from $174.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $206.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.92.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total transaction of $27,486.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,311.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Rebecca W. House sold 895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.70, for a total transaction of $181,416.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,470 shares of company stock valued at $8,452,986 over the last three months. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

