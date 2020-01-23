Rogers Communications Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (TSE:RCI)

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th.

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported C$1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.31 by C($0.12). The firm had revenue of C$3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.85 billion.

In other Rogers Communications news, Director Bonnie Brooks bought 1,200 shares of Rogers Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$61.88 per share, with a total value of C$74,256.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,687 shares in the company, valued at C$475,671.56. Also, insider Rogers Control Trust bought 5,689,900 shares of Rogers Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$69.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$394,025,575.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,689,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$394,025,575.

Featured Article: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.