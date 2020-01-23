Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.39

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.385 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This is a boost from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

Rogers Communications has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Rogers Communications has a dividend payout ratio of 46.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Rogers Communications to earn $3.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.9%.

Rogers Communications stock opened at $50.53 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.22 and its 200-day moving average is $49.77. The company has a market cap of $25.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Rogers Communications has a 12 month low of $45.94 and a 12 month high of $55.93.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 25.20% and a net margin of 13.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RCI shares. TD Securities upgraded Rogers Communications to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Rogers Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Rogers Communications in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Rogers Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, CIBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Rogers Communications in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.68.

Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

