Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Earns “Hold” Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity in a note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $66.00 price target on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price indicates a potential upside of 30.10% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on RCI. Royal Bank of Canada raised Rogers Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. TD Securities raised Rogers Communications to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Rogers Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.01.

RCI opened at $50.73 on Thursday. Rogers Communications has a fifty-two week low of $45.94 and a fifty-two week high of $55.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.22 and a 200-day moving average of $49.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $25.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.50.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.24. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 25.20% and a net margin of 13.79%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rogers Communications will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Rogers Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Rogers Communications by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 668 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Rogers Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rogers Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Rogers Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 43.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

