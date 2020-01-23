Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Given Hold Rating at UBS Group

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $67.00 target price on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 31.79% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on RCI. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Rogers Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Rogers Communications in a report on Thursday. TD Securities upgraded Rogers Communications to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Rogers Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Rogers Communications in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.01.

Shares of RCI traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $50.84. The stock had a trading volume of 20,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,932. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.22 and a 200 day moving average of $49.77. Rogers Communications has a twelve month low of $45.94 and a twelve month high of $55.93.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 25.20% and a net margin of 13.79%. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RCI. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 668 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rogers Communications during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Willingdon Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 1,549 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rogers Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Rogers Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $261,000. 43.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

