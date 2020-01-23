Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Issues Earnings Results

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.24, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 25.20%. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share.

Shares of Rogers Communications stock opened at $50.73 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Rogers Communications has a 1-year low of $45.94 and a 1-year high of $55.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.50.

RCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Rogers Communications to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.01.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

