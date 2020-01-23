Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Receives Hold Rating from CIBC

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at CIBC in a research note issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $68.00 target price on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 34.60% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities raised shares of Rogers Communications to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.68.

Shares of Rogers Communications stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.52. 28,317 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,932. The company has a market capitalization of $25.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Rogers Communications has a 52-week low of $45.94 and a 52-week high of $55.93.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 25.20% and a net margin of 13.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Rogers Communications will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 23,090 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 403,060 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $20,228,000 after acquiring an additional 81,920 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 172,558 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,567,000 after acquiring an additional 5,859 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 80,431 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,999,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 668 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. 43.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

