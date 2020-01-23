Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Given New C$68.00 Price Target at CIBC

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) had its target price lifted by CIBC from C$66.00 to C$68.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.06% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on RCI.B. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$64.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and set a C$89.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$78.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Rogers Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$73.73.

RCI.B stock traded down C$0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$66.63. 461,107 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 906,109. Rogers Communications has a 1 year low of C$60.06 and a 1 year high of C$73.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$64.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$65.63. The stock has a market cap of $26.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 203.68, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

