Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Price Target Raised to C$66.00

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price target suggests a potential downside of 0.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$66.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and set a C$89.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$64.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Rogers Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$73.73.

TSE:RCI.B traded down C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$66.63. 461,107 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 906,109. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$64.50 and its 200 day moving average price is C$65.63. The company has a market cap of $26.61 billion and a PE ratio of 16.55. Rogers Communications has a 12-month low of C$60.06 and a 12-month high of C$73.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 203.68.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

