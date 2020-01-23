Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Price Target Raised to C$67.00 at UBS Group

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) had its price target lifted by UBS Group from C$64.00 to C$67.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 0.56% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on RCI.B. TD Securities raised Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and set a C$89.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. CIBC raised their target price on Rogers Communications from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on Rogers Communications from C$78.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$73.73.

Shares of TSE RCI.B traded down C$0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$66.63. 461,107 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 906,109. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 203.68, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Rogers Communications has a twelve month low of C$60.06 and a twelve month high of C$73.82. The company has a market cap of $26.61 billion and a PE ratio of 16.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$64.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$65.63.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

