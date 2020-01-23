Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) PT Raised to C$72.00

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$69.00 to C$72.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. CIBC boosted their price target on Rogers Communications from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Rogers Communications from C$64.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Rogers Communications from C$78.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and set a C$89.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$73.73.

Shares of RCI.B traded down C$0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$66.63. 461,107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 906,109. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 203.68, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.71. Rogers Communications has a 12-month low of C$60.06 and a 12-month high of C$73.82. The company has a market cap of $26.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$64.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$65.63.

Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

