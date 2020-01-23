Roper Technologies (ROP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.34 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Roper Technologies to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Roper Technologies stock opened at $375.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $39.51 billion, a PE ratio of 34.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $359.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $356.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Roper Technologies has a 12 month low of $273.54 and a 12 month high of $385.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be issued a $0.512 dividend. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 17.36%.

ROP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $383.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective (up previously from $375.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $291.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Stephens set a $386.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $375.55.

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total transaction of $175,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,060,167.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Crisci sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.61, for a total transaction of $1,402,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,253,589.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,439,435. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

