Rothschild Investment Corp IL Boosts Holdings in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 46.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,400 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in PPL by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in PPL in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PPL in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PPL in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in PPL by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. 70.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PPL news, COO Vincent Sorgi sold 13,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total value of $466,211.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,054,423.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William H. Spence sold 388,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.57, for a total value of $13,025,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 790,664 shares of company stock worth $26,840,754 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine downgraded PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on PPL from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of PPL in a research report on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim raised PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. PPL currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.05.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $36.17 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.34. The company has a market capitalization of $26.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. PPL Corp has a 52 week low of $28.55 and a 52 week high of $36.28.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. PPL had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PPL Corp will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a $0.4125 dividend. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.75%.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

