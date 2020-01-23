Rothschild Investment Corp IL Buys 1,666 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 164.4% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 12.8% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 382,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 43,374 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 110.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 1,823.1% during the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.51% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric stock opened at $77.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $47.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.38. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $55.98 and a 1-year high of $78.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. The business had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on EMR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Cfra cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.25.

In other news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 40,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total transaction of $3,009,437.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 278,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,556,145.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert T. Sharp sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $532,910.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 131,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,997,010.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,565 shares of company stock valued at $4,701,330. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

