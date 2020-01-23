Rothschild Investment Corp IL Buys 1,975 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,278,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,351,431,000 after acquiring an additional 892,554 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,866,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,392,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,997 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 11.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,014,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $406,373,000 after acquiring an additional 528,022 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 8.7% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,287,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $347,496,000 after acquiring an additional 342,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 5.6% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,271,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $184,070,000 after acquiring an additional 120,329 shares during the last quarter. 65.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on D shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Sunday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Argus raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.90.

In other Dominion Energy news, CEO Diane Leopold sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total transaction of $948,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,995,318.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $83.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.16 billion, a PE ratio of 62.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.98 and its 200 day moving average is $79.94. Dominion Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $68.28 and a 1 year high of $84.42.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.