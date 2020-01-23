Rothschild Investment Corp IL Buys New Stake in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 40,981 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CNQ. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 205.1% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 1,703.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,301 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 1,309.9% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,287 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 4,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the third quarter worth about $218,000. 65.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CNQ. Goldman Sachs Group set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.76.

CNQ opened at $30.89 on Thursday. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd has a one year low of $22.58 and a one year high of $32.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.24.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.44. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Ltd will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th were issued a $0.285 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 10th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.56%.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

