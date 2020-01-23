Rothschild Investment Corp IL Buys Shares of 56,865 Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 56,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL owned 0.09% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,534,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,749,000 after buying an additional 53,421 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 22.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 690,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,859,000 after purchasing an additional 127,400 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 376,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,390,000 after purchasing an additional 61,012 shares in the last quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 222,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,951,000 after purchasing an additional 24,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 165,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,319,000 after purchasing an additional 15,788 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PXH opened at $22.25 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.03. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $19.31 and a 1 year high of $22.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1106 per share. This is an increase from Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

