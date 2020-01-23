Rothschild Investment Corp IL Grows Stock Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $1,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 73.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, November 15th. TheStreet raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $158.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $129.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.53.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $87.59 on Thursday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.88 and a fifty-two week high of $100.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.77. The company has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -336.88 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.48.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.25. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 1.35% and a negative net margin of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $461.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 3,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $254,115.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,473,358.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.95, for a total value of $703,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 335,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,509,863.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,940 shares of company stock worth $3,078,245 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.