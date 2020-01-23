Rothschild Investment Corp IL Has $1.87 Million Position in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,904 shares of the energy giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,499 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Exelon by 117.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 555 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in Exelon in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in Exelon by 77.5% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 678 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exelon in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EXC shares. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Exelon in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Exelon to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Wolfe Research set a $55.00 target price on shares of Exelon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $54.00 target price on shares of Exelon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Exelon has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.25.

Shares of EXC stock opened at $47.66 on Thursday. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $43.42 and a 1 year high of $51.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.57 and its 200-day moving average is $46.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy giant reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $9.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Exelon’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

