Rothschild Investment Corp IL Increases Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 108.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,547 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $198,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $317,000. SPF Beheer BV raised its stake in PepsiCo by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 658,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,645,000 after purchasing an additional 22,288 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. 71.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PEP. ValuEngine downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised PepsiCo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Guggenheim set a $130.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $133.00 price objective (up previously from $128.00) on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.53.

PepsiCo stock opened at $143.38 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $137.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.90. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.00 and a 52 week high of $143.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.49%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

