Rothschild Investment Corp IL Invests $1.17 Million in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new position in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WNS. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WNS by 64.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 393,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,110,000 after buying an additional 154,228 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in WNS in the third quarter worth approximately $6,940,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its position in WNS by 65.2% in the third quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 267,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,744,000 after purchasing an additional 105,806 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in WNS by 42.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 246,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,607,000 after purchasing an additional 73,708 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in WNS by 275.9% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 94,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,548,000 after purchasing an additional 69,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WNS opened at $71.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.15. WNS has a 1 year low of $47.05 and a 1 year high of $72.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.08.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.20. WNS had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 23.12%. The company had revenue of $228.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that WNS will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

WNS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 target price (up from $75.00) on shares of WNS in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on WNS from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on WNS from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on WNS from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.45.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries.

