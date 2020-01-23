Rothschild Investment Corp IL Invests $1.45 Million in Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new stake in Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 107,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,445,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL owned approximately 0.06% of Newmark Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Newmark Group by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Newmark Group by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 26,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Newmark Group by 5.2% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 46,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Newmark Group by 18.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 223,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares during the last quarter. 55.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Newmark Group stock opened at $11.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.72. Newmark Group Inc has a 12 month low of $7.02 and a 12 month high of $13.85.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $586.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.52 million. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 41.01% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Newmark Group Inc will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

NMRK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Newmark Group in a report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newmark Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. Its investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, and loan sales under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

