Rothschild Investment Corp IL Lowers Stock Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lowered its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,180 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the third quarter valued at about $916,000. Means Investment CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the third quarter valued at about $610,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 10.7% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 978,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,823,000 after purchasing an additional 94,693 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 38.6% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the second quarter valued at about $222,000. Institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NUE. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nucor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Nucor in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.20.

In other Nucor news, CEO John J. Ferriola sold 3,203 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $172,962.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,954 shares in the company, valued at $24,513,516. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

NUE stock opened at $51.97 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.50 and a 200-day moving average of $53.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $46.10 and a 12 month high of $62.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.63.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.10. Nucor had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. Nucor’s revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 21.13%.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

