Rothschild Investment Corp IL Makes New $1.32 Million Investment in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,323,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1,122.5% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $19,560,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 9.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Cohen Klingenstein LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $1,001,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $113.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.48. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.10 and a 12 month high of $114.56.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 9.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be given a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 28th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.84%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MMC shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

In other news, SVP Laurie Ledford sold 4,305 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.18, for a total value of $465,714.90. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Further Reading: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.