Rothschild Investment Corp IL Makes New Investment in Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new position in shares of Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 22,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATH. FMR LLC lifted its position in Athene by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 17,160 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Athene by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,809,000 after acquiring an additional 14,336 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Athene by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,514,911 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,232,000 after acquiring an additional 28,800 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Athene by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,090 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Athene by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,101,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,484,000 after buying an additional 297,691 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Athene alerts:

In related news, Director Robert L. Borden sold 3,000 shares of Athene stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total value of $133,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,012 shares in the company, valued at $887,532.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Ruisi sold 8,000 shares of Athene stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total value of $382,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,493,138.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $954,590. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ATH. Zacks Investment Research raised Athene from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Athene from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. TheStreet raised Athene from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Athene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Athene to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Shares of NYSE:ATH opened at $45.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Athene Holding Ltd has a 52 week low of $36.00 and a 52 week high of $48.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.80.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Athene had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 10.45%. Athene’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Athene Holding Ltd will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Athene Profile

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States and Bermuda. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH).

Receive News & Ratings for Athene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.