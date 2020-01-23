Rothschild Investment Corp IL Makes New Investment in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new position in shares of Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 70,243 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL owned 0.09% of Ferro at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Ferro by 68.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,687 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ferro in the third quarter valued at $139,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferro in the fourth quarter valued at $148,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferro in the third quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ferro by 7.5% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,349 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. 98.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FOE opened at $14.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 2.18. Ferro Co. has a 1-year low of $9.73 and a 1-year high of $21.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.96.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $365.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.34 million. Ferro had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 27.03%. As a group, analysts predict that Ferro Co. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FOE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Ferro from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ferro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Gabelli downgraded shares of Ferro to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Ferro in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.80.

In other Ferro news, CEO Peter T. Thomas sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $215,400.00. Corporate insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Ferro Corporation produces specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Performance Coatings, Performance Colors and Glass, and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

