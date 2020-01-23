Rothschild Investment Corp IL Makes New Investment in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 30,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCOM. Truewealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter valued at $391,000. Herald Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the third quarter valued at $486,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter valued at $563,000. 65.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TCOM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. TheStreet raised Trip.com Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Trip.com Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Friday, December 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ TCOM opened at $34.45 on Thursday. Trip.com Group Limited has a 52-week low of $28.55 and a 52-week high of $46.50. The company has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.60, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 4.31% and a net margin of 11.15%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trip.com Group Limited will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

